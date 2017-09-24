The week at a glance

‘Changing of the guard’

In a brief ceremony at the Nationalist Party headquarters, outgoing PN leader Simon Busuttil handed over the keys of his office to his successor, Adrian Delia.

What made the headlines

One in five is victim of online fraud: One in five Maltese has been a victim of online shopping fraud, according to a new EU-wide Eurobarometer survey. Respondents complained that items purchased were not delivered, were counterfeit or were not as advertised. That places Malta in the top three countries experiencing the phenomenon. The Maltese were also among the most likely Europeans to express concern over the proliferation of online shopping fraud, with 75 per cent doing so.

PN leader backs Busuttil in Panama Papers case: Adrian Delia turned up in court in what was seen as a show of support for his predecessor Simon Busuttil’s bid to see the Panama Papers scandal investigated. Dr Delia was present for an appeals case in which Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his top aide, Keith Schembri, and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi are resisting a magistrate’s decision to investigate money-laundering claims. Former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman, Nexia BT officials Karl Cini and Brian Tonna and Kasco Group’s Malcolm Scerri are also party to the appeal. Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi agreed to continue hearing in open court a request from Dr Busuttil that the former recuse himself from the case on the grounds that he is married to Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi.

New, free cancer medicine: Another 35 cancer patients started receiving medicinal treatment for free, Health Minister Chris Fearne said as he addressed a press conference on the achievements in the health sector since the June election. Mr Fearne said the medicine, called Bevicumab, for cervical cancer patients, joined other cancer medicines, including one that benefits around 300 bladder cancer patients. He said work will kick off in October on the new health centre in Kirkop, while the ‘design and build’ tender for the Paola regional hub was officially opened.

Draft Bill to outlaw legal highs ‘finalised’: Draft legislation outlawing legal highs once and for all are set to be enacted in the coming weeks, the Justice Ministry told the Times of Malta. A ministry spokesman said a draft Bill introducing umbrella legislation on Chinese copycat drugs had been finalised and was being reviewed internally. It would soon be approved and published, he added. The new drugs, known as synthetic cathinones, are being imported through the mail via websites and are made up of chemicals not considered illegal.

‘I am not afraid of Joseph Muscat’: PN leader Adrian Delia expressed his determination to be a worthy challenger to the Prime Minister, insisting he did not fear him. Addressing his first mass meeting at the PN’s Independence Day celebrations at the Granaries in Floriana, Dr Delia vowed to build a strong, united Opposition. He said the government had turned Malta into a soulless country and questioned what the Labour Party stood for, challenging Dr Muscat to give his MPs a free vote in Parliament on all matters of conscience. The PN leader called for a new, united way of doing politics, saying Malta was too small to be politically divided. He criticised various government policies, including in education, transport, the environment and the economy.

Air Malta needs €100m to fund salary increases: Air Malta would need to increase revenue by €100 million to sustain a proposed 20 per cent increase in employee salaries, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said. He said he met representatives of trade unions to offer the salary increase over five years. Dr Mizzi said the 20 per cent pay increase was the maximum the airline could afford.

Archbishop calls for dignified standard of living for all: Archbishop Charles Scicluna appealed for a fair distribution of wealth in his Independence Day homily. During a Pontifical Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral, the Archbishop asked if the wealth generated in our society had created “an oligarchy of the super-rich” while workers struggled to afford rent and if the “savage laws of demand and supply” had left people without hope or a secure future.

PN leadership proxy vote controversy: Outgoing PN assistant general secretary Jean Pierre Debono could face disciplinary action after being severely rebuked over his handling of proxy votes in the leadership election, the Times of Malta was told by former Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil and outgoing general secretary Rosette Thake. The newspaper sought their reaction to a confidential report by the electoral commission overseeing last week’s election which was leaked by Malta Today. Dr Busuttil said the matter, including Mr Debono’s conduct, would be on the agenda of the next PN Administrative Council meeting.

What trended

Leading by example?

The announcement that Valletta would be off limits for drivers on Thursday to mark Car Free Day frustrated many whose commute takes them to the capital, especially when they heard politicians would be exempt.

“What an outrage! Surely politicians should be leading by example and walking around too, it’s only for one day,” reader Mary Grima wrote beneath the Times of Malta Facebook post sharing the news item.

Gregg Galea shared the post with the tagline: “Politicians are too busy to participate in car free day.

“God forbid they have to walk and not call on their drivers”.

A window into the mind of a warden

A Times of Malta news report that leaving your car window open was one of the less-known contraventions often pounced on by wardens led to a flurry of comments on social media, with many asking why they didn’t focus on “real contraventions”.

“Are they serious? Inventing laws to make money, shouldn’t they be focusing on double, triple parked cars, and people driving like lunatics? What a joke,” reader Tony Miceli wrote.

Another reader commented with a snap of a warden’s car parked with its window open in a delectable ‘good for the goose and gander’ moment.

“Unattended with window fully opened at Xemxija. A very good example,” he wrote.

He was not alone; in fact this newspaper received a number of photos of wardens’ cars parked illegally after publishing the story on Wednesday.

Law of the concrete jungle

Finally, news that a Sliema apartment’s roof collapsed after a construction crane dropped a load of bricks led to a barrage of comments from several readers who’ve had enough of ruthless contractors.

“It’s the wild west.

“The construction near our flat is endless and the accidents, lack of respect for health and safety is staggering,” reader Dennis Pisani commented.

The story was one of the most widely read items on timesofmalta.com when it was published on Tuesday and was shared widely on social media platforms.

What they said

“I want a good part of my day to be outside meeting people and not remaining cocooned in an office, because it is the people who have to educate and inform the PN’s agenda.”

Adrian Delia after he began his first day as Nationalist Party leader at the Siġġiewi PN club chatting with people over coffee and pastizzi.

“The righteous path has en-ded. To be a leader, you have to be corrupt.”

Daniel Cordina, deputy mayor of Żebbuġ, Gozo, announcing on Facebook, in the aftermath of Adrian Delia’s election as PN leader, that he is resigning from the PN and remaining on the council as an independent.

“The keys are here. The keys of responsibility.”

Simon Busuttil symbolically handing over the keys of his office to his successor, Adrian Delia, at PN headquarters.

“I am sure common sense will prevail and everyone will be reasonable, otherwise the airline runs the risk of returning to insolvency, and this time around, taxpayers will not be able to foot the bill.”

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi after he called on unions to accept the changes being proposed to turn Air Malta’s fortunes around.

“The seat is not mine but has been lent to me by my constituents.”

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi making it amply clear that he will not be giving up his parliamentary seat for new PN leader Adrian Delia.

“I will not acknowledge him as my Opposition leader. Not with his kind of personal integrity.”

Outgoing Democratic Party leader Marlene Farrugia making it clear that she will not work with Adrian Delia.

“There can be no peace while poverty exists.”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York.