PN focusing on its crisis, Labour government on future generation - Muscat

While the Nationalist Party is devoting all of its energy to get out of its present crisis, the Labour government is focusing on long-term measures to improve the people’s quality of life, the Prime Minister said this morning.

Joseph Muscat made this remark during a short comment over the phone on One Radio.

The Prime Minister’s comments were made in the wake of the internal turmoil which followed Adrian Delia’s election as PN leader. While the issue of Dr Delia’s co-option in Parliament seems to have been solved following Jean Pierre Debono’s decision to relinquish his seat, a secret electoral commission report published a few days ago has cast doubts on the election result itself.

In his remarks, Dr Muscat this morning called on Dr Delia to make his position clear on the government’s invite for the Opposition to nominate a member on a waste management technical committee.

He noted that even though the PN leader had indicated he was not interested, the government was waiting for a definite yes or no.

Commenting on the major events of the week Dr Muscat spoke on recent National Statistics Office data, which he said showed that poverty was in decline. At the same time, he accused the Opposition of misinterpreting the figures saying the complete opposite.

The Prime Minister said that the government has continued in its plan to make the economy “future proof”.

“This means that Malta will not suffer any shocks when in 10 years’ time there will be a different economic scenario,” he pointed out.

Dr Muscat also welcomed the agreement sealed with US insurance company Starr, which will be investing in Malta.