Photos: Flying high at the Malta International Airshow
Aircraft from all over the world soar above Smart City
The Malta International Airshow opened yesterday with impressive displays by the air forces of a number of countries. Eleven nations plus Nato participated in the show, which continued today.
Organised by the Malta Aviation Society, this was the airshow's 25th year.
