Sunday, September 24, 2017, 19:17

Photos: Flying high at the Malta International Airshow

Aircraft from all over the world soar above Smart City

An Alouette helicopter and a King Air B200 of the Armed Forces of Malta. Photos: Matthew Mirabelli

The Malta International Airshow opened yesterday with impressive displays by the air forces of a number of countries. Eleven nations plus Nato participated in the show, which continued today.

Organised by the Malta Aviation Society, this was the airshow's 25th year. 

Photo: Matthew MirabelliPhoto: Matthew Mirabelli
Photo: Matthew MirabelliPhoto: Matthew Mirabelli
Photo: Matthew MirabelliPhoto: Matthew Mirabelli
Photo: Matthew MirabelliPhoto: Matthew Mirabelli
An Alphajet of the French Air Force.An Alphajet of the French Air Force.
The Saudi Hawks.The Saudi Hawks.
The Saudi Hawks, the Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team.The Saudi Hawks, the Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team.
