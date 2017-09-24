Photos: Flying high at the Malta International Airshow

An Alouette helicopter and a King Air B200 of the Armed Forces of Malta. Photos: Matthew Mirabelli

The Malta International Airshow opened yesterday with impressive displays by the air forces of a number of countries. Eleven nations plus Nato participated in the show, which continued today.

Organised by the Malta Aviation Society, this was the airshow's 25th year.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An Alphajet of the French Air Force.

The Saudi Hawks.