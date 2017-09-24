PD refuses to back out of casual elections
Party executive says it has no faith in Adrian Delia as PN Leader
Partit Demokratiku electoral candidates will contest casual elections, the PD's executive has unanimously decided.
In a statement, PD acknowledged that it stood no chance of blocking Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia from entering parliament, or of adding to its tally of two MPs.
The party however said it had no faith in Dr Delia's qualities as PN leader, arguing that his credentials "will not go far in giving credibility to the Opposition or potential alternative government it aims to portray."
"Partit Demokratiku was elected as a watchdog as part of Forza Nazzjonali and therefore feels morally obliged to intervene," the party said in its statement.
READ: Debono showered with praise as he cedes MP seat to Delia
Dr Delia this morning announced that Jean-Pierre Debono, elected for the first time on the seventh district last June, would be giving up his seat in parliament in his favour.
Mr Debono subsequently said he would be handing in his resignation letter to parliament tomorrow, and urged his fellow seventh district PN candidates to waive their right to contest the casual election triggered by his resignation.
While it appears likely that all PN candidates will do so, the PD executive decision means its candidates Monique Agius and Lee Bugeja Bartolo will appear on the casual election ballot sheet.
But neither Ms Agius or Mr Bugeja Bartolo came close to receiving half of Mr Debono's 1,955 votes - the quota the casual election winner must make - meaning the PD's decision to submit candidates for the casual election is unlikely to stop Dr Delia from assuming an MP's seat and becoming Opposition Leader.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.