Free tow trucks and no road closure permits during peak traffic hours

Local councils have been told not to issue permits for road closures during peak traffic hours in the morning as of tomorrow, in an attempt to ease congestion caused by schools reopening for a new scholastic year.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the Transport Ministry announced a series of measures it would be implementing as a way of easing traffic.

Commuters can expect to see more enforcement officers at key traffic nodes around the country, with Transport Malta also monitoring roads from its control centre. Officials will also keep a close eye on traffic using the Maltese Road Traffic Updates Facebook page and app, as well as working with page administrators to mark road works and possible obstructions on maps.

Drivers who run into car trouble can call emergency number 8007 3399 to summon a tow truck for free, and local councils have been guided to not issue permits for road closures, even partial ones, between 7am and 9am.

Transport Malta is also running a public education campaign about what to do when involved in a bumper to bumper collision.