'Fake news': OPM says Joseph Muscat is alive and well
Website had claimed Prime Minister was hospitalised in New York
Joseph Muscat has not been hospitalised in New York, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a brief statement today.
The OPM denial came after an unnamed foreign news site alleged that Dr Muscat had been taken ill and rushed to hospital in New York, where he is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly.
In its denial, the OPM said the claims were "false and not true" and dismissed the website in question as being of "no standing".
Dr Muscat's chief of staff Keith Schembri tweeted a photo of a flushed-looking Dr Muscat to further deny the claims.
"Great workout with Joseph Muscat after reading the FAKE news that he is in hospital," Mr Schembri wrote.
Great workout with @JosephMuscat_JM after reading the FAKE news that he is in hospital -
— Keith Schembri (@keithaschembri) September 24, 2017
