Watch: Patrick Mullins hits four as DC United ease to victory

Patrick Mullins scored four goals as DC United crushed the San Jose Earthquakes.

The 25-year-old striker was deadly in the second half, netting in the 57th, 60th, 68th and 88th minutes as his side - bottom of the Eastern Conference - ran out 4-0 winners.

Mullins was not the only hat-trick hero of an entertaining schedule, though.

Federico Higuain hit a treble, just not of goals, as the Columbus Crew beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2.

Higuain assisted all three goals for Jonathan Mensah, Justin Meram and Josh Williams. Bradley Wright-Phillips and Gonzalo Veron (penalty) replied.

It was a good night too, for Philadelphia's Chris Pontius.

He put his side 1-0 up on Chicago Fire, adding a second after half-time. CJ Sapong and Luis Solignac then traded goals as the Union won 3-1.

Minnesota United recovered from a goal down to beat FC Dallas 4-1.

Tesho Akindele put the visitors ahead (14) but Christian Ramirez, Miguel Ibarra, Ethan Finlay and Abu Danladi turned it around. Akindele was sent off late on.

Elsewhere, Jefferson Savarino and Luke Mulholland were on target as Real Salt Lake beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 and Yordy Reyna hit the winner as the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1. Fredy Montero and Dominique Badji had earlier swapped goals.