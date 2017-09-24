Sampdoria defeat Milan 2-0

Sampdoria earned a 2-0 victory over Milan.

Duvan Zapata won his family battle by inspiring Sampdoria to a 2-0 win over AC Milan.

The Colombian striker was up against cousin Cristian Zapata and it was a mistake by the Milan defender which gifted him the opening goal.

Dominant Sampdoria were awarded an early penalty when a cross from Ivan Strinic hit the arm of Franck Kessie, but the referee changed his decision after reviewing the incident.

All the chances in the first half fell to Sampdoria's Zapata, but he guided one header too close to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and glanced a second wide.

Zapata also raced clear through on goal only to turn inside and see his shot blocked by the leg of his cousin.

There was more controversy at the end of the first half when Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez caught home goalkeeper Christian Puggioni on the head with a high boot, but he escaped without punishment.

Milan improved after the break but Suso curled high and wide and Nikola Kalinic blazed over from 10 yards.

But Zapata was rewarded for his persistence in the 73rd minute when a poor clearing header from his cousin fell perfectly for him to bundle home.

Ricardo Alvarez wrapped up the win with a breakaway goal in stoppage time, just seconds after coming on as a substitute.