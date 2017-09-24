Maroons win to maintain leadership

Maroons continue their fantastic start to the season. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Gzira United cemented their place at the top of the standings with fifth consecutive victory over a stubborn St Andrews. They played more than adequately to remain in contention until the very last minute.

The early probing came from Gzira but in a sudden foray, St Andrews took the lead. Ricardo Martin surged into the box before serving Aidan Friggieri who coolly turned past his marker and fired a low shot that surprised Anthony Curmi.

Gzira soon ventured forward in an effort to level matters. Just past the half hour, equilibrium was restored when Amadou Samb pounced on the Saints hesitancy in defence, veered to the right and squared exquisitely for Samba Tounkara who had the easiest of tap-ins.

Galvanised by that goal, Gzira maintained their foot on the accelerator, Matthew Calleja Cremona pulling off a superb save to tip away Roderick Briffa’s freekick.

St. Andrews could not get into any fluent stride after the break. On 50 minutes, Andrew Cohen’s mazy run on the left flank saw him jink sublimely past a defender before laying the ball to Tounkara. The Mali striker completed the task to put the Saints ahead.

Seven minutes later, any residual hopes the Saints may have had of saving the game fizzled out completely.

Saints defender Matthew Gauci who had a torrid time trying to tame Samb, after shackling the advancing Nigerian striker, who picked himself up to drive his effort from the spot past Calleja Cremona.

Not long afterwards St Andrews were awarded a penalty. Kevaun Atkinson was foiled illegally by substitute Sem Kamana inside the penalty area. Joseph Farrugia delivered forcefully past Curmi from the spot.

The onus was now on the Purple outfit to wipe out the deficit. On 74 minutes, the Gzira rearguard was caught wrong-footed by the speedy Friggieri but the nippy winger hit wide with just Curmi to beat.

The last act was provided by Farrugia but his calibrated free-kick ended wide.