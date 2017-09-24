SFC shares climb 5.3 per cent to reach another record high

Food and beverage supplier Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (SFC) closed last week 5.3 per cent higher to close at a record high of €9. The SFC board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to consider and approve the financial statements for the six months ending July 31, and to consider the declaration or otherwise of an interim dividend.

SFC shares increased in value for the fourth consecutive week, advancing by €0.45 last week after three deals of a mere 2,353 shares. The equity price has registered a 28.6 per cent rally since the beginning of the year.

The MSE Equity Total Return Index extended the previous week’s loss of 0.391 per cent by declining a further 0.518 per cent to close at 8,868.448 points. Turnover totalled €1.35 million spread across 16 equities, of which seven fell and six gained ground.

Global Capital plc shares headed the list of fallers, sagging by 17.5 per cent after five deals of 57,850 shares to close €0.07 lower at €0.33.

International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) shares declined by 6.4 per cent as 11,012 shares were negotiated in four transactions, to close €0.039 lower at €0.57.

Last Monday, IHI announced that it had concluded a five-year contract with a major European oil company to lease 1,222 square metres at its commercial centre in Tripoli, adjacent to the Corinthia Tripoli Hotel. The contract is worth just over €1 million annually.

Lombard Bank Malta plc shares were the only positive performers in the banking sector, increasing by a minimal 0.7 per cent as 1,079 shares changed ownership in a sole transaction, closing at €2.215.

Fimbank plc shares fell by 3.3 per cent after three deals of 44,992 shares to close at an eight-week low of $0.725. The trade finance bank has registered a year-to-date loss of 18.5 per cent loss.

HSBC Bank Malta plc shares fell by one per cent after 17 deals of 63,859 shares, closing at €1.901 after having traded at a weekly high of €1.92. Meanwhile, Bank of Valletta plc shares closed unchanged at €2.09 as 35 deals of 118,364 shares were struck, registering the highest turnover for the week.

Malta International Airport plc shares recorded an increase for the fourth successive week, appreciating by €0.07, or 1.7 per cent. A total of 33,619 shares in the local airport operator were traded in 16 deals, closing at a 16-month high of €4.32.

PG plc shares rose by a marginal 0.1 per cent as 32,265 shares changed hands in nine deals. The supermarket owner’s shares traded at an all-time high of €1.411 last Friday but closed at €1.41.

In the property management sector, Tigné Mall plc shares fully erased their previous week’s loss after advancing by 1.9 per cent as four deals of 211,750 shares were executed, closing at €0.978.

Malta Properties Company plc shares fell by a further 3.1 per cent after the previous week’s 2.1 per cent decline. The equity was active in five deals of 21,600 shares and closed at €0.503.

In the same sector, Malita Investments plc shares closed unchanged at €0.749 as two transactions of 15,000 shares were executed.

Plaza Centres plc shares traded flat at €1.05 in three deals of 12,000 shares.

GO plc shares slipped by €0.04, or 1.1 per cent, after nine deals of 45,480 shares, to close at €3.51. Despite this correction, the telecommunications provider share price is up 7.3 per cent year-to-date.

RS2 Software plc shares registered a loss for the third successive week, declined by 0.3 per cent after seven deals of 122,142 shares, closing at €1.735 after recovering from a weekly low of €1.70.

Maltapost plc shares rose by 4.2 per cent as five transactions of 51,000 shares were struck to close at a four-week high of €1.98.

In the corporate bond market, 33 issues were active, of which gainers and losers tallied at 11, as turnover amounted to €2.1 million.

The 3.5 per cent SFC € 2027 headed the list of gainers, increasing by three per cent to close at €103.05, while the 5.8 per cent IHI 2021 was the worst performer, declining by 2.4 per cent to close at €104.

Last Monday, 6pm Holdings plc announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to consider, and if thought fit, approve the company’s financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2016.

In the sovereign debt market, activity was spread across 20 issues, of which 15 declined marginally, four appreciated while one closed flat, as turnover totalled €2.96 million.

The 2.1 per cent MGS 2039 (I) was the most liquid issue, witnessing a turnover of €1.14 million and closing 0.2 per cent lower at €98.84.

This article, which was compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and a member of the Atlas Group.

