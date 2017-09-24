PKF participates in Beijing international investment summit

PKF International recently organised an international investment summit at the Beijing Shangri-La Hotel, China, entitled ‘One Belt One Road’.

This summit discussed various ways on how to promote a ‘going out’ strategy, how can Chinese companies succeed to invest overseas, particularly how to join the IPO market, develop overseas M&A and cultivate new investment in green technology. Speakers informed delegates on the best way to comply with both local and international rules in order to secure international trade. The summit discussed how PKF international accounting organisations help provide more comprehensive and high-quality services for Chinese companies to positively achieve a higher level of “work together and win cooperation”.

The initiative is a direct result of China‘s own Silk Road economic belt and the 21st century maritime Silk Road, as previously proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. The belt and road initiative is more than just building roads and railways. It is about building connectivity that leads to peace, cultural harmony, prosperity and development for all. China is ready to work with all willing parties. The opening up of China to world trade has the altruistic aim to enhance chances of global communication and cooperation in all kinds of areas-both economic and cultural.

Speaking at the conference, John Sim, CEO from PKF international said: “PKF International will be responding to the call of ‘one belt one road’, providing China with a portfolio of firms all giving highest level of professional services.” He hoped that both sides would continuously forge ahead and join hands to achieve win-win cooperation.

Chinese corporate representatives and PKF European teams including PKF Malta, PKF US, PKF Africa, PKF Australia and Hong Kong teams, as well as Asean teams, presented their views.