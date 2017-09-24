Mazars workshop on employment

Mazars Malta, a member firm of international audit and advisory group Mazars, will be organising the third of its 2017 series of information sessions branded ‘Made Simple, by Mazars’, on October 5. The upcoming workshop, which will once again be held at the Royal Malta Yacht Club, is entitled ‘Employment matters under the lens’.

The objective of the ‘Made Simple, by Mazars’ sessions is to make it possible and convenient for end-customers to receive practical information by professionals, particularly from a fiscal, financial, managerial and regulatory perspective, which can help them make the right decisions for their business and for their own personal well-being. This initiative is in line with Mazars Malta’s business advisory mission, and its reputation as a provider of personal services and quality advice.

The ‘Made Simple, by Mazars’ workshops are delivered by experts from within Mazars’ management team, and generally take on a very hands-on approach. The forthcoming session, which is specifically targeted at directors and executives of owner-managed businesses, particularly those which do not have a dedicated HR function within their organisational structures, will be exploring common HR issues which affect most organisations.

Mazars Malta partner Alan Craig explained that during the workshop “we will be discussing ways in which owners and other decision-makers can handle effectively and efficiently employment related matters such as recruitment advertising, employment contracts, the on-boarding process for new employees, training and appraisal, health and safety issues, as well as those relating to termination”.

For more information about this ‘Made Simple, by Mazars’ workshop, visit http://www.mazars.com.mt/Home/News/Events .