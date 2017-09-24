The many facets of a monarch

Judi Dench and Michael Gambon in Victoria & Abdul.

Victoria & Abdul

Director: Stephen Frears

Stars: Judi Dench, Olivia Williams, Michael Gambon

Duration: 112 mins

Class: PG

KRS Releasing Ltd

Following her delightful turn in Mrs Brown 20 years ago, British acting jewel Judi Dench takes on the forbidding, black-clad mantle of Queen Victoria once more in Victoria & Abdul, an enchanting take on the friendship between the Queen and a young Indian clerk (Ali Fazal), as the monarch reached her twilight years.

In 1887, Abdul Karim is despatched from his village home in India to the Royal Court to present a medal to the Queen on the occasion of her Golden Jubilee. The two click and, so taken is she by this young, intelligent and fascinating man from the sub-continent, that she takes him on. He is first her foot-servant, before being elevated to the status of ‘Munshi’ – teacher – much to the consternation of the court and her family, particularly the Queen’s eldest son and heir Bertie, Prince of Wales (Eddie Izzard).

The script by Lee Hall is based on the book Victoria & Abdul: The True Story of the Queen’s Closest Confidant by Shrabani Basu who, in turn, based her book on extensive research including recently-discovered journals and diaries of both the Queen and Karim. I have no doubt some poetic licence was applied, given the screenplay aims for and successfully achieves a sublime mix of humour and genuinely touching emotions while poking gentle fun at the establishment and the mores of the time.

The story touches on affairs of both the heart and state. The increasingly lonely Victoria finds in Karim a font of knowledge about India, a country of which she was Empress but which she was never to visit, due to security concerns.

At the same time he offers a sympathetic and wise ear to her as she confesses her private angst at being trapped in a position of power, one she has held for so long and is clearly tired of. “I’m a fat, lame, impotent, silly old woman,” she tells him in one of the many moments of disarming honesty she shares with him.

Needless to say, while all this unfolds, her Prime Minister (Michael Gambon) and closest aides in Court faff about while doing their utmost to get rid of Karim through fair means and foul; their fear of the culture differences palpably manifest in their openly hostile attitude towards him – after all, what kind of message is the head of the Church of England sending by being so friendly with a Muslim?

Dench is, of course, her usual superb self, embodying the many facets of one of history’s most beloved monarchs with dignity, pride and compassion. She nails the physical fatigue and mental resignation of a woman at the end of her days, a woman who is conscious of the great responsibilities she still carries.

Her projection of Victoria’s incessant thirst for knowledge and unmitigated glee as she learns Urdu and reads from the Koran is delightful. Her genuine affection for Karim is palpable, given her tender and honest treatment of him – although she is not averse to scolding him ferociously when necessary. All this, while she angrily fends off the wolves at the door, those who wanted to sever the relationship.

Dench’s chemistry with Fazal is sparkling. The Bollywood actor shines as the dashing, handsome young man thrown into an alien world to which he adapts with aplomb. He makes the most of this marvellous opportunity in wide-eyed wonder and innocence, while developing absolute respect and eternal devotion to the monarch.

Stephen Frears directs with a light touch, letting his superb leading duo do what they do best. The only slightly dud note comes towards the end, the ugliness of the final scene jarring with what has gone before.

Victoria & Abdul is an exemplary period drama, the costumes and production design adding much to the flavour of the film. It is shot against some stunning locations as the Queen and her entourage travel from Buckingham Palace to Balmoral Castle to Osborne House, the Queen’s Isle of Wight residence, with one particular room, the Durbar Room, dedicated purely to artefacts from India, such was her fascination with the country and one of its sons who was so special to her.