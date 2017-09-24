Watch: Northern Ireland, divided (ARTE)
So-called Peace Walls physically and socially divide a people
Since the end of the war between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland nearly 20 years ago, the inhabitants live officially in peace. But Peace Walls, built to avoid violence between communities, still govern the daily life of the 300,000 inhabitants. They are physically and socially divided.
