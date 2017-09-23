Advert
Saturday, September 23, 2017, 08:36 by PA

Thousands flee Bali volcano as 'huge increase' in activity hikes eruption fears

It last erupted in 1963, killing 1,100 people

A man takes a picture of a map of the danger zones around Mount Agung at a government monitoring station and observatory in Rendang. Photo: Reuters

A man takes a picture of a map of the danger zones around Mount Agung at a government monitoring station and observatory in Rendang. Photo: Reuters

 
 

Thousands of villagers on the Indonesian resort island of Bali are sheltering amid fears Mount Agung will erupt for the first time in more than half a century.

Authorities raised the volcano's alert status to the highest level on Friday following a "tremendous increase" in seismic activity.

It last erupted in 1963, killing 1,100 people.

Made Suda said he left overnight with 25 family members to stay in the Klungkung sports centre. Others have taken refuge in village halls and with relatives.

He said: "I feel grief and fear, feel sad about leaving the village and leaving four cows."

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said no-one should be within 9km of the crater and 12km to the north, north-east, south-east and south-southwest.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Dozens of migrants feared dead off Libya...

  2. Trump unveils new sanctions against...

  3. Pope vows 'firmest measures' to deal...

  4. Syrian activist and daughter murdered in...

  5. Uber stripped of its licence to operate...

  6. Watch: Puerto Rico "totally obliterated"...

  7. Ex-Australia PM 'head-butted' amid...

  8. More chaos within France's far-right party

  9. Nasa's Osiris-Rex asteroid chaser passes...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed