Traditions kept alive in Għasri
The Għasri local council is organising an event titled ‘Traditions – Wine, Olive Oil and Honey’ in the village square today from 7pm onwards.
Among others, there will be wine-tasting activities, traditional food stalls and a children’s area by JumpMalta.
Participating in the event will be the Astra Folk Group, DCapital’s Band and the Australian indigenous group Koomurri, who have been invited to Malta in honour of the Queen’s Baton Relay, the traditional curtain raiser of the Commonwealth Games.
The group will also perform in St Augustin Square, Victoria, tonight at 9pm.
