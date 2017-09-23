The Malta International Airshow celebrates 25 years

The Turkish Freedom Fighters

The 25th edition of the Malta International Airshow is being held today and tomorrow, with the static display at the Malta International Airport and the aerial display taking place at SmartCity in Kalkara.

Taking part in the static display will be planes from the French, Canadian, Greek, Polish, Saudi Arabian, Swiss, Turkish, Ukrainian, UK and US air forces, Nato and the Italian Guardia di Finanza. The Armed Forces of Malta will also take part in the static and flying displays.

Other aircraft taking part in the flying display include nine Hawk Mk65 of the Royal Saudi Air Force, 10 PC-7 of the Swiss Air Force, eight NF-5A Freedom Fighter planes of the Turkish Air Force and a P-8A Poseidon of the US Navy.

The airshow is organised by the Malta Aviation Society.

How to get there

Static display

The airshow gates in Luqa will be open from 9.30am until 2pm. The public will be urged to exit the airshow grounds by 3pm.

Parking is free. For visitors arriving with their own transport, the airshow gate is located on the Ħal Farruġ Road, Luqa. Follow signs to the general car park.

A one-way system will operate during the weekend as directed by the police.

Public transport is available from Valletta terminus to Ħal Farruġ every hour on bus no. 74. The frequency of this service may be increased depending on demand. Ideal bus stops are either ‘Russett’ or ‘Wilġa’.

Tickets will be available at the airshow gate.

Flying display

The flying display starts today and tomorrow at 4pm. Visitors arriving by car should follow the signs to SmartCity Malta and then to the general car park. A parking fee applies.

A one-way system will operate during the airshow weekend as directed by the police.

Public transport is available from the Valletta bus terminus to SmartCity every 30 minutes on bus no. 3. The frequency of this service may be increased depending on demand. The best bus stop is ‘SmartCity’.

Entrance to the flying display is free, however there will be an entrance fee to access the Wings Enclosure Area, which will be situated near SmartCity’s Laguna. Seating will be available in this area but it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Children under 14 enter for free if accompanied by an adult. A free souvenir programme will provided to each adult.

Tickets are valid for one person for one day.

For more information, visit www.maltairshow.com.