Announcements

ATTARD MONTALTO. On September 18, JOSEPHINE, aged 94, passed away peacefully. Loved and remembered by her children Anthony, Marcelline, Christine, Jacqueline and Stephen, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima parish church, Guardamanġia on Monday, September 25, at 9.30am.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, being the 21st anniversary since the demise of KEVIN FELLS, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and to remember Kevin in their daily prayers.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL – EDWARD. On the 19th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI – MARIE, née Ellul. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, especially today the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Always loved and forever missed by her children Madeleine, Vicky, Marika, Marguerite, John and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DeBATTISTA. In loving memory of our dear CHARLES, today being the 29th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts. His wife Antoinette, his children Geoffrey, Marion and Gordon, many relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FERRANTE – DENISE. On the 25th anniversary of her demise. Forever remembered with love and gratitude. Her family.

GATT – MARGARET. Treasured memories of our dear mother on the 34th anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her children Andrew and Suzanne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE – CARMELA. Cherished memories of an exemplary mother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Sorely missed by her daughters Martes and Tony Falzon, Anna and Sobrero Giosue and grandchildren Dieter, Elyza and Miguel. May she rest in peace.