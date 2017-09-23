Photos of the week - Times of Malta

An emotional Simon Busuttil waves to his supporters at the PN headquarters on his last day as PN leader on September 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Nationalist Party electoral commissioner Joe Borg checks his mobile during vote counting for a new Nationalist Party leader in Floriana on September 18. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Adrian Delia is comforted by his Wife Nickie Vella De Fremeaux as the results came out stating that he will be the new Nationalist party leader in Floriana on September 18. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Adrian Delia addresses the media moments after he was elected as Nationalist party leader at Floriana on September 18. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The Kappara flyover opens for traffic on both sides on September 17. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Fiat 500’s are displayed at a car show at The Point on September 17. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Fiat 500’s are displayed at The Point on September 17. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A jubilant Adrian Delia is welcomed to the Granaries by worshipping fans on his first day as PN leader on September 17. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A Ryan Air Boeing 737 shortly after takeoff from Luqa Airport on September 19. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Former Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil hands over the headquarters keys to newly appointed Nationalist party leader Adrian Delia in Pieta on September 18. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Newly appointed Nationalist party leader Adrian Delia gives the thumbs up to people waiting outside the courts in Valletta on September 19. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A duck makes himself at home at San Anton on September 19. Photo : Jonathan Borg

A man shows his prowess during a gaming event on September 21. Photo : Jonathan Borg

A tower crane overshadows Bay Street Complex in St Julian’s on September 20. Photo : Jonathan Borg

A woman had a lucky escape in Sliema after her roof caved in on September 19. Photo : Jonathan Borg

An number of colourful balconies forming part of the Holiday Inn express on September 20. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Children enjoy a run in the street during car free day in Fgura on September 21. Photo: Jonathan Borg

BMW's used during Malta EU Presidency were auctioned off this week on September 20. Photo : Jonathan Borg

Adrian Delia soaks up the crowd's applause after his first mass meeting address On September 20. Photo: Jonathan Borg