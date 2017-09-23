Advert
Saturday, September 23, 2017, 07:33

Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says outgoing PN assistant general secretary Jean Pierre Debono could face disciplinary action after being severely rebuked over his handling of proxy votes in the leadership election. In another story, it says that figures published yesterday show that overall poverty levels dropped in 2015 even as people considered to be at-risk-of-poverty increased by almost 1,300.

The Malta Independent says Hermann Schiavone has offered to give up his seat for PN leader Adrian Delia to be allowed in Parliament but a casual election would have to take place.

L-Orizzont says that there has been an increase in the number of cases related to domestic violence.

In-Nazzjon says that according to NSO figures financial poverty and inequality increased under Labour.

