Shabab Oman II tall ship visits Malta

The public is today responding to the invite of the Captain of the Shabab Oman II, the 85-metre sail training flagship of the Royal Navy of Oman, witnessing its grandeur from deck.

The Shabab Oman II arrived in Malta early yesterday morning.

It sailed through the Malta - Comino - Gozo channel and berthed at Valletta Cruise Port. A gunfire salute from the Saluting Battery welcomed the ship as it entered Grand Harbour with open sails.

A parade was held this morning in Valletta, during which the Omani sailors delighted locals and tourists with a display of their local music and tradition along Valletta’s Republic Street. The sailors then participated in the gun salute at the Upper Barrakka Gardens.

Yachting Malta’s chief executive officer Wilfrid Buttigieg said the visit was part of a series of events being planned between this year and 2020 whereby a number of tall ships were envisaged to visit Malta with the aim of creating a long-term tall ship legacy.

“Tall Ships have a strong following - we are confident that such events will strengthen Malta’s position as a sail training destination and host port for yachting events in the Mediterranean,” he said.

Paul Thompson, the commercial director of Sail Training International, held that tall ship races and regattas were a unique celebration of maritime heritage, youth development, international friendship and understanding.

The presence of a tall ships regatta in Malta could provide a memorable festival of relevance and benefit to residents, visitors, local businesses and the media, he said.

Shabab Oman II will be berthed at Pinto Wharf, Valletta. It will be open to the public until 5pm today and between 10am and 7pm tomorrow. Entrance is free. The vessel will leave Malta on Monday.

This visit was organised by Yachting Malta and the Malta Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Tourism and Finance ministries, Transport Malta, Yachting in Malta, Valletta 2018 and the Malta Sail Training Association.