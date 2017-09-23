New tunnels being built in Sta Luċija

New tunnels are being built in Sta Luċija, Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Facebook today.

They will link Vjal Sta Luċija and Triq Aldo Moro with Triq tal-Barrani.

He said that after 100 days of work, his ministry looked forward towards implementing more useful work for the country to have the infrastructure it deserved for less congestion and more efficiency.

The tunnels will require an investment of more than €20 million and will complement the Marsa Addolorata junction. EU funds are to be sought.

The minister said that they will reduce air pollution in an essential zone which catered for thousands of cars per hour every day.