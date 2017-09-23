Advert
Saturday, September 23, 2017, 14:42

Muscat meets Obama

Following Thursday's official photo with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat today met former US President Barack Obama in New York.

Dr Muscat is in the US for the UN's general assembly, which he addressed yesterday.

