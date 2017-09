A 55-year-old man from Qormi was grievously injured today following a car crash in St Julian’s.

The police said the man was driving a Mitsubishi Pajero Junior that collided with a Toyota Tercel that was being driven by a 24-year-old man from Swieqi in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli at 5am.

The 55-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance.