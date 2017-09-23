Last chapter for summer reading campaign

The summer reading campaign came to an end this week. Photo: National Literacy Agency

As school children prepare to return to their desks next week, the National Literacy Agency has wound up its summer reading campaign.

Organised for the third consecutive year, the Aqra fis-Sajf summer reading campaign was held in 25 Skolasajf centres across Malta and Gozo.

The reading programme Klabb Naħla fis-Sajf was held in 22 localities, and the Klabbsajf guided reading programme was held in five localities. Moreover, students from six Skolasajf centres participated in the Footballers Read and Write Summer Programme activities while reading ambassadors visited six Skolasajf centres to promote reading through animated story-telling sessions.

During the summer months, Malta Libraries extended the opening days and hours of public libraries in 24 localities.

Twenty-eight primary, middle, and secondary school libraries offered their services once or twice a week to students who attend these schools.

The National Literacy Agency offered the early literacy programmes in 60 localities across Malta and Gozo.

At the beginning of the summer school holidays, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo had encouraged students to read at least five books during summer and to participate in the summer reading challenge.

Students were asked to record the titles of the books they read on reading log-sheets which were distributed in Skolasajf centres and public libraries.

The log-sheets were collected and a raffle was held to select winners. In all, 101 children were selected from the eligible entries and the winners were awarded a prize and a certificate.