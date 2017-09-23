It's back to school on Monday

Photo: Shutterstock

More than 56,000 students and 9,600 educators will be returning to school tomorrow, the Education Ministry said, adding that this scholastic year will see an additional 600 teachers and 200 learning support assistants.

The ministry said that 9,382 students will be attending kindergarten, 26,173 primary school and 20,802, middle and secondary classes.

Fourth year students will benefit from the one tablet per child initiative with the number of tablets to be distributed this scholastic year being 4,432. Another 4,387 tablets were distributed last year.

A total 511 teachers and LSAs were trained for the purpose and the tablet will this year include three new apps.

More schools equipped with the best infrastructure and technology were being built and the Visual and Performing Arts School will open its doors with an innovative concept this scholastic year enabling students to specialise in drama, music, dance and media.