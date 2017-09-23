Don Bosco’s successor visits Malta

Fr Ángel Fernández Artime with the Salesian community.

Beware the culture of pessimism and despair, Fr Ángel Fernández Artime, the 10th successor of Don Bosco, told the Maltese Salesian community during his first official visit to the island.

“Complaining is prohibited,” he insisted several times during a meeting at Savio College, in Dingli, earlier this month.

He reminded those present that the only way to live the Salesian spirit was by accom-panying the young and understanding them on a personal level because what remained in the heart was supremely more profound.

“My dear family, we do not give salvation. It is God who gives salvation. Some believe the world is lost. The world has been saved by God once and for all,” Fr Ángel said.

He was elected by the Salesian General Chapter 27 as Rector Major of the Salesians on May 24, 2014, becoming the first Spaniard and the third non-Italian in Salesian history to occupy such position.

The meeting was followed by solemn Mass in the Savio College gymnasium, organised by the Salesian Youth Movement and animated by the Salesian Worship Team’s music.

In the homily, Fr Ángel emphasised the importance of family in our lives.

“Which of us carries in his or her heart someone whom we want to take care of? Who do we carry in our hearts? If we do carry someone, that means there’s life; if not, we’re already dead,” he said.

In an encounter with youths after Mass, the youngsters and the Rector Major shared their thoughts on ‘playground’, ‘home’, ‘school’ and ‘church’ as the four elements of any Salesian presence faithful to the spirit of Don Bosco.

Fr Ángel welcomed the choice of the four themes for the youth encounter, noting they were a great synthesis of the Salesian charism.

The encounter was followed by lunch, after which the young enjoyed a few hours of sports and games with Fr Ángel going around the football pitch, greeting the young, asking them questions and taking pictures. The day ended with solemn adoration.