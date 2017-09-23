Support journalists

Advert
Saturday, September 23, 2017, 00:01 by Maria Pace, Birkirkara

Journalist Oktay Ince shouts slogans from a bus outside a courthouse in Ankara as he and other protesters are taken to a police station during the trial of two Turkish teachers, who went on a hunger strike over their dismissal under a government decree following last year’s failed coup. Photo: Umit Bektas/Reuters

‘The Mysteries of the Bosphorus’ is an exhibition of vintage postcards which I do not want to miss. In relation to that, however, what is a mystery to me is the lack of protest and outrage from the Maltese community, the government and civil society in support of Turkish journalists facing trial in ‘Constantinople’ at the moment.

Journalists deserve our support because they are the people who uphold democracy. Silencing them is a strong move towards totalitarianism.

