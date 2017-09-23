Problems Delia faces

Nationalist Party councillors and paid-up members have spoken and Adrian Delia found himself leading the party. The next step is how will he get his parliamentary seat. According to Delia, the parliamentary seat was no longer an issue and I assumed it was a matter of confirming pre-agreed conditions for him to have his seat in Parliament.

Apparently, it is not quite easy to get the promised seat because all possible individuals elected through a casual election expressed their negative decision to give up their seat. Furthermore, the Democratic Party has instructed members to contest any possible casual election if the opportunity arises.

Another problem for Delia is to keep the party united and persuade the members who were against his candidature to remain loyal to the PN. This is easier said than done because some members feel that they were let down by the party, which, they argue, should have barred Delia from contesting given the allegations made in his regard and his personal financial position.

I think that, to lure back such members, Delia must fast dispose of his investments, thus killing two birds with one stone. This is because cashing on his investments would mean cutting his overdraft and loan facilities with the banks.