Online hazards

In this so-called modern age, people of all ages live their lives online. The social media has been transformed into a magic way to communicate and keep in touch with a lot of friends but is it worth the trouble? Think before you answer.

Sometimes, Facebook and Twitter can cause problems of alarming proportions. As we all know, the way Facebook is used says a lot about a person or an employee, a brother or a sister, a father or a mother, a whole family and so on.

However, there are people dumb enough to reveal their most personal and confidential information to any person met online and this causes nothing but trouble.

A few days ago, I heard about a young teen, who was employed as an assistant technician with a renowned private company, who was foolish enough to complain about his boss on Facebook, forgetting they were ‘friends’.

He got sacked the next day because who would want an employee who is so disrespectful and dumb vis-à-vis his superior, manager or whatever?

A friend of mine announced on Facebook he became engaged to the most beautiful girl in the world before he had told his family.

The next day, his dad found out from a work colleague and was absolutely furious.

Most of the time, people make silly mistakes with the way they use Facebook or Twitter. Anyone who suspends common sense when logging on deserves anything they get.