I refer to the editorial ‘The X factor in Marsa’ (September 19) and the comment made by the head of the Human Rights and Integration Directorate, Silvan Agius, that with a passport featuring the ‘X’ mark one would travel at one’s own risk because some countries will not recognise the passport.

A passport issued regularly by a country entitles the holder to enter and be accepted by another country. However, it appears that the directorate in question is raising issues that would obstruct the general freedom of movement that everyone around the world strives for.

In introducing this ‘X’ category, the directorate has given rise to problems in accessing certain countries. Thus, until the ‘X’ mark is universally accepted by all UN countries, the directorate has a responsibility to regularly publish updated lists of countries that do not recognise this category.

The head of the Human Rights and Integration Directorate cannot shirk his responsibility as a public servant. Thus, he must provide the people of Malta, with a 24/7 information service.