Watch: Celtic claim another old firm win against Rangers
Celtic underlined the huge gulf in class between the Old Firm rivals as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Rangers at Ibrox.
The Light Blues, without a league win against their bitter rivals since 2012, made the opening derby clash of the season a compelling watch for 45 minutes.
But goals from Tom Rogic and Leigh Griffiths after half-time swung the game decisively in Celtic's favour as they opened up an eight-point lead over Pedro Caixinha's side.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers had the luxury of leaving Callum McGregor, Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest and Moussa Dembele on the bench with one eye on Wednesday's Champions League clash with Anderlecht.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.