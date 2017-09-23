Air Malta to be no more?

Everybody appreciates that Air Malta is still experiencing very tough times. But economic woes can hardly justify the minister responsible for the airline threatening the workers about their future.

He warned them that if they do not toe the line, the government would close down the airline, fire the employees, then set it up under a new name.

Even if the reasoning was superlative, does this really fit the ethos of a caring Labour Party? Till some years ago wasn’t it called the party of the working class? And wasn’t it the shield against the horrors of capitalism and the General Workers’ Union’s closest associate?

Life in Malta has never been dull—now it’s rather too surreal.