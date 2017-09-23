Watch: Taxis fighting Uber in Spain (ARTE)
When drivers become targets on wheels
Cars on fire, acid attacks, fights: in Spanish cities, the taxi war is in full swing.
Apps like Uber and Spanish competitor Cabify are disrupting the market.
On the streets of Madrid and Barcelona, ARTE Regards meets angry taxi drivers and the Uber drivers who are becoming targets on wheels.
