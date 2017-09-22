Zooming in on Żejtun

A walk along historic streets

Żejtun Organisation to Empower You (ŻOEY) is this weekend hosting an exhibition entitled Il-Muxrafija, which features the squares, alleys, curved and grid streets found in the Urban Conservation Area of Żejtun.

Most of the locality’s historic streets are found in Bisqallin (lower village), Ħal Bisbut and Ħal Ġwann (upper village). Elegant streets built during the times of the Knights of St John are found mostly at Gwiedi and Ħabel ix-Xgħir area.

In other streets built during the British period, one can find various religious carvings such as the roundel of eucharist and of the crucifix. The exhibition also takes a look at the noble families that lived in the locality.

The public can order the interactive programme Iż-Żejtun 5.37, an encyclopaedia about all the streets of Żejtun, issued by ŻOEY.

ŻOEY is a voluntary organisation run mainly by youths, which works mostly in favour of the preservation and appreciation of culture, tourism and education. Anyone with an interest in these aspects is welcome to join this organisation.

The exhibition will open today at 7pm at the Arts and Crafts Centre in St Gregory’s Street. Opening hours tomorrow: from 9am to noon and 6pm onwards, and on Sunday from 8.30am to noon. Entrance is free of charge.

Reaching High by Joseph Lungaro

Architecture, people and trades

Angelo Caruana and Joseph Lungaro, in collaboration with the Żejtun local council, have set up a photography exhibition entitled Lenti.

The photographs on display illustrate the architecture, people and trades practised in Żejtun and beyond.

Caruana and Lungaro have been taking photos for a number of years and have amassed a considerable and varied portfolio of Maltese imagery as well as of foreign countries.

They are members of the Malta Photographic Society and the Malta Institute of Professional Photography.

The exhibition will open today at 7pm at the Arts and Crafts Centre in St Gregory Street. It will be open tomorrow from 9am to noon and from 6pm onwards and on Sunday from 8.30am to noon. Entrance is free of charge.