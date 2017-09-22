Folk festival in Qala

Dancers of the Akragas Folk Dance Group from Sicily

The 12th edition of the Qala International Folk Festival is being held this weekend by the Qala local council and the Menhir Folk Group.

Participating in these three days of folk dance, music and traditional food, will be the Menhir Folk Group, the Astra Folk Group and the Aurora Folk Group from Victoria, the Turning Point Dance Theatre from Nadur, the Akragas Folk Dance Group from Sicily and the Talinn University of Technology Kuljus Dance Ensemble from Estonia.

Also participating in the event are Ite ad Joseph Band, Keith Anthony and the band Novel.

The Qala International Folk Festival is being held in St Joseph Square, Qala, from today until Sunday from 9pm onwards. For more information, visit https://www.visitgozo.com or the Qala local council Facebook page.