Announcements

GRECH. On September 20, MARIA CONCETTA (Connie), née Caruana, aged 89, widow of Paul, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Dr Peter Grech and his wife Mariella, her daughter Ann and her husband Dr Tonio Xuereb, her much loved grandchildren Ylenia and her husband Francis, Daniel and his fiancée Louanne, Matthew and his fiancée Jeanelle, Nadine and her fiance Andrea, Damian and Timothy, her great grand-daughter Julia, brothers, sister, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 23, at 8am for St Helen Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family thank the staff at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa for their care and dedication.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the trigesima die of the passing away of CARMEL CACHIA CARUANA, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 6.30pm at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Marian Cachia Caruana would like to thank all those who attended the funeral service or in any way expressed sympathy on the sad loss of her beloved husband.

In Memoriam

CREMONA – WALTER J. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest father and grand-father, today being the 21st anniversary of his demise. Simone, Tonio, Vanni and Michelle, and Kristian.

DELIA – EVELYN, née Ellul who died today 21 years ago. Remembered with affection and love. Her daughters Marina and Therese and their families.

FRIGGIERI – EMANUEL. In ever loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his daughters Nathalie and Marthese and their families. Rest in peace.

GUSMAN – MARIA DOLORES. Everlasting memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Her daughter Angela.

GUSMAN – DORIS. Remembered today and always. Her daughter Alice and family.

HARRISON – YVETTE. Fondest memories of our dear one who passed away 41 years ago today aged 10.

They say that time will heal

But time will not change

The way we feel.

Mum, dad, Michael, Andrew, Analise and their families.

SAMMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of our dearest MARIE-CELINA, née Aloisio, today the first anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Nicholas and Rhona, Stephen and Arianne, her grandchildren Alexia, Stephanie, Ella, Suzi and Sarah, great-granddaughters Alexandra and Emilia, her brothers and sisters and other relatives. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SANT CASSIA – Dr MARIO SANT CASSIA. Treasured, unforgettable memories of a beloved husband, father and grand-father, today the first anniversary of his passing away. Though absent, you are ever near, always loved, always missed and very dear. We miss his loving care, his gentle presence and constant guidance. Melina, children and grandchildren. Rest in peace, papa. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 4pm at the Carmelite crypt, Mdina.

ZAMMIT – EDGAR. Treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather, tomorrow, September 23 being the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Always in the prayers of his children Joe, Elizabeth, Tony, Victor, Norman, Sandra and their families. Masses said tomorrow at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church and at 6.30pm at the Ursuline chapel, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul and that of our dear late mother Antoinette.