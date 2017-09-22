Today's front pages

Advert
Friday, September 22, 2017

Democratic Party leader Marlene Farrugia insists that she will not recognise Adrian Delia as the leader of the Opposition, according to today's Times of Malta, which also carries a report on the Archbishop's for a fair distribution of wealth, made during Mass yesterday.

More soon.

