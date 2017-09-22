Simon Busuttil keeps distance during new leader’s first major speech

Most Nationalist MPs sat behind Adrian Delia while making his first major speech on Wednesday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Former PN leader Simon Busuttil said he preferred to give his successor “space” when making his first major speech at the party’s Independence Day celebrations.

Dr Busuttil was contacted to explain his absence from the activities held in Floriana.

He was among a number of MPs notable by their absence when Dr Delia addressed his first big meeting on Wednesday night telling the crowd how he would lead a united Nationalist Party to electoral victory.

Dr Busuttil said he preferred to stay away in order to give the new PN leader full space to make his first Independence Day speech without being in any way conditioned by his presence.

He said there was not much to be read into his absence, adding he had already had two “long” handover sessions with Dr Delia this week.

Dr Busuttil, who is still leader of the Opposition as Dr Delia has yet to find a route into Parliament, said he would continue to be available for further sessions for as long as necessary.

Another notable absentee was Jason Azzopardi, who publicly declared he was no fan of the new PN leader.

Asked why he decided not to attend the event, Dr Azzopardi said he was busy preparing the case for the defence for a trial by jury involving a homicide starting on Monday.

MP Marthese Portelli said she was unable to attend due to a parents’ meeting. “I informed both Dr Delia and the person handling the seating arrangements about this”, she said.

Ivan Bartolo, who has faced a social media backlash for failing to give in to demands by Dr Delia’s backers to give up his seat in Parliament, said he was unable to attend the mass meeting as he was unwell.

Karol Aquilina, another MP who has not exactly hit it off with Dr Delia, said he initially planned to attend the meeting but later backed out.

Dr Aquilina said he decided not to attend as a sign of solidarity with Mr Bartolo following the “despicable way he’s been treated by those who should know better”.

Therese Comodini Cachia was also absent from the main stage on Wednesday evening but the former MEP said she did attend the Independence Day celebrations.

“I was at the celebrations but I was with the people. I strongly believe that it is very important for me to be with the people and not to simply be shown to the people,” Dr Comodini Cachia said.