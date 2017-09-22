Post of MPO principal conductor might be axed

Brian Schembri. File photo: Times of Malta.

The post of principal conductor of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra might remain vacant following the controversial sacking of Mro Brian Schembri, with one of the options being considered is havinge various conductors taking charge during the year.

This was announced by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici during a news conference marking the 2017-18 MPO concert season.

The event, however, was dominated by questions from the press over the decision to terminate Mro Schembri’s contract. The latter had branded his dismissal as “humiliating”.

Regarded as one of the best talents in a generation Mro Schembri had been appointed artistic director and principal conductor in 2014. His dismissal had prompted art critics as well as leading artists like world-renowned tenor Joseph Calleja, to appeal to the orchestra board to reverse its decision, saying it would be a huge loss for Malta.

Asked for his reaction, MPO executive chairman Sigmund Mifsud noted that Mro Schembri had breached a clause in his three-year contract which stated that he was bound to conduct at least five concerts per year.

He also pointed out that Mro Schembri’s abilities were never questioned, and that it had been this board who had strived to secure his services in the first place. He also confirmed that there had been disagreement on a number of conditions regarding a new contract, which he said had escalated to a point whereby Mro Schembri had not turned up for an important concert. The event in question was the season-closing concert held last June.

"Despite having formally warned him through our lawyers that his absence would be in breach of the contract, he still failed to attend," he added.

“Following this serious incident talks were held with him and we offered him a very good package for the same post, but no solution was found,” Mr Mifsud said.

As for his successor, he remarked that a replacement conductor was found for the five annual concerts which had originally been assigned to Mro Schembri. He added that is was important to rope in various conductors throughout the year both local and foreigners.

“As for his successor, we will be holding an internal debate to decide on the way forward,” Mr Mifsud said.

The Culture Minister expressed his confidence that despite Mro Schembri’s departure, the orchestra would go from strength to strength. However, he hinted that his post might be axed.

“There are various options, as having a principal conductor is not the only way forward. One can entertain the idea which a number of orchestras do already, of having a number of conductors both local and foreign who conduct a number of concerts a year,” Dr Bonnici said.

Meanwhile during the news conference it was announced that the MPO will be involved in about 60 concerts including a tour in Germany and Vienna.