Policies affecting Gozitans to be drawn up in constant dialogue with Gozitans - Delia

Policies and proposals affecting Gozitans will not be drawn up from the Nationalist Party headquarters but would be set in constant and regular dialogue with Gozitans, PN leader Adrian Delia told Gozitans today.

Addressing party members at the party’s sub-headquarters in Sannat, he said the PN wanted Gozitans to determine what they wanted and needed.

Speaking about the distance between Malta and Gozo, Dr Delia said the PN would not remain reactive to the government but would come up with proposals and there were already a lot of ideas which had started to be discussed.

He explained that while, for the Maltese, the transport problem was traffic and public transport, for Gozitans, this was the challenge of the disproportionate and long time needed to cover a short distance.

Gozitan activists, he said, now had to look forward to the European Parliament and local elections being held in less than two years, as well as to the general elections in four-and-a-half years’ time.

Referring to the victims of vindictive transfers and their relatives, Dr Delia said the PN had to understand the suffering and injustices the people were suffering and members had to take part in the process for better policies to be created.

He said he would be meeting the regional committee for Gozo monthly and encouraged activists to offer their ideas and proposals to the party.