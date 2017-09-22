Retirement homes to be given permit to add two floors

With the demand for bed spaces in retirement homes ever increasing, the Planning Authority has decided to allow them to build two additional floors.

This change in the building height, over what is permitted in the Local Plan for the area, comes with the prerequisite that the design will be high quality and no blank walls permitted.

The height adjustment policy cannot be applied to retirement homes that are located Outside Development Zone, along a ridge edge and Grade 1 scheduled buildings.

The policy makes a provision that in the event that the operation of a retirement home ceases, that part of the development permitted under this policy will be required to be removed at the owner’s full expense.

The approved policy document and the submissions that the authority received during the public consultation phase may be downloaded from the authority’s website www.pa.org.mt.

The policy also aims to incentivise improvement in the service to older persons who require long-term care facilities to better their quality of life.