Pedestrian seriously injured after accident
Woman hit by van on Triq Ġlormu Cassar
A 70-year-old woman from Floriana was seriously injured after she was run over at 9.15am this morning on Triq Ġlormu Cassar in Valletta.
Police said that she was hit by a van driven by a 56-year-old man from Paola.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.