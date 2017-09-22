Advert
Friday, September 22, 2017, 12:52

Pedestrian seriously injured after accident

Woman hit by van on Triq Ġlormu Cassar

A 70-year-old woman from Floriana was seriously injured after she was run over at 9.15am this morning on Triq Ġlormu Cassar in Valletta.

Police said that she was hit by a van driven by a 56-year-old man from Paola.

