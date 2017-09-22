Mugger jailed for 16 months

The man involved in a mugging in Fgura earlier this month has been jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to the charges, while his brother continued to deny the accusations.

Kevin Borg, 35, from Qawra, pleaded guilty to the theft of a necklace, tampering with a vehicle registration certificate and licence disc and relapsing in connection with the daylight mugging of a woman in St Thomas Street Fgura.

His brother Anthony, 40, who lives in Cospicua, continues to protest his innocence at breaching the conditions of a suspended sentence and carrying tools used for burglary without good reason.

Both men were also accused of holding the woman against her will and of handling stolen property.

This morning in the court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, Kevin Borg turned towards his Canadian-born victim, also present in the courtroom, and tendered his apology for the harm done.

Asked by the magistrate what he had done with the stolen necklace, the accused explained that he had used it to pay a loan shark.

In view of his guilty plea, the court jailed the younger brother for 16 months, also issuing a treatment order, a 3-year supervision order, and a protection order in favour of the victim.

The case against Anthony Borg will continue next month.

Police inspectors Carlos Cordina and Spiridione Zammit prosecuted.