Malta can be beacon of political courage for others - Muscat

Photo: Omar Camilleri, DOI

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this afternoon addressed the 72nd UN general assembly, meeting in New York saying Malta could be a beacon of political courage for others.

Dr Muscat said Malta welcomed the entry into force last November of the Paris Climate Accord.

“It is only through the greening of our actions that we can ensure sustainable development that is complimentary and respectful to mother earth. Malta, together with all the EU partners, is strongly committed to the Paris Agreement.”

The Prime Minister said that, as a government, Malta-based its policies on four overarching principles: social mobility, social justice, equality, and unity.

“Just today we have learned that in Malta fewer people are at risk of poverty, following a drive by our government to distribute fairly the proceeds coming from sustained growth. This is an achievement which is as dear to us as our record-setting economic growth and minimal unemployment levels.

“This is exactly what we work for, our raison d’etre, which we describe as prosperity with a purpose.”

The Maltese government, he said, had put human rights, equality, and empowerment at the forefront of its political agenda, and in particular on the priority issues of LGBTIQ rights and gender equality.

“We redefined marriage to grant full equality and a fair gender neutral essence. All this has been complemented by amendments to our Constitution to protect against discrimination on the basis of ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity’. These individual choices should be as significant as the colour of one’s eyes.”

The economic and political empowerment of citizens regardless of their gender was a priority and the government was gradually introducing measures to help reconcile work and familial responsibilities.

“We are proud to be the only European country to provide universal free childcare to all working people, an initiative which has liberated the potential of so many women in our society.

“We want to ensure more gender-balanced political representation coupled with recent initiatives to increase youth participation by lowering the voting age in general and European elections from 18 to 16, after already lowered voting age in local elections.”

In spite of the country’s small size, he said, Malta could now serve as a beacon of political courage that inspired others to introduce concrete measures and reforms.

On migration, Dr Muscat said Malta welcomed the progress registered on the development of a global compact. This should reaffirm states’ sovereign right to decide their immigration policies while committing States to build migration systems and institutions that operate in a timely manner for migrants to be treated fairly and with dignity.

It should also protect migrants’ human rights and create awareness against exploitation and modern slavery, and lead campaigns against xenophobia while providing support for the integration of long-term migrants.

It should also commit States, particularly those of origin and transit, to take action to reduce illegal and unmanaged migration.

Strong address, shame that PN leader thinks Malta should not have been present - PL

In a statement, the Labour Party said Dr Muscat’s address to the general assembly was strong and important.

But for Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia, Malta should have been absent from the occasion because the event collided with Independence Day activities.

Dr Delia, the PL said, should know that the dates for such events were set by the organisation.

It said it was in the interest of Malta, as an independent nation, to take part in such fora and present its vision.