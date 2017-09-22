Language fair in Sliema on Saturday

Photo: Shutterstock

A language fair is being held in in Pjazza Sant'Anna, Sliema on Saturday, between 7 and 9pm with the participation of language centres in Malta, including non-EU languages as part of the European Day of Languages.

The fair will include live performances, a human board game, subtitled film projections, and a language installation.

The European Day of Languages was first celebrated by the Council of Europe in 2001 as part of the European Year of Languages. It has been celebrated ever since to raise awareness about Europe's cultural and linguistic diversity and encourage life-long language learning.

In the European Union there are 24 official languages, about 60 regional and minority languages, and more than 175 migrant languages.There are between 6,000 and 7,000 languages in the world, most of which are spoken in Asia and Africa. At least half of the world’s population is bilingual or multilingual.

