Advert
Friday, September 22, 2017, 16:04 by Kurt Sansone

It's finally happening... the Ta' Qali crafts village

The government will invest €10 million of EU funds

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Works to transform the Ta' Qali crafts village into a modern outfit have started after years of aborted plans and failed promises.

Economy Minister Chris Cardona said the government will invest €10 million of EU funds and the project will be complete by the end of next year.

Private investors have agreed to invest another €4 million and rebuild their workshops according to an approved master plan.

"During the last administration we revisited plans that had been in the pipeline since 1992, reached an agreement with tenants and applied for EU funds," Dr Cardona said.

The project aims to turn the area into a destination for Maltese as much as tourists.

Joe Galea, managing director at Heritage Homes, a company based at the crafts village, said he was investing €1.7 million to create an artisan cluster of workshops.

Private investors will have to redevelop their buildings in line with the approved master plan. The government also plans to market the whole site as a single brand.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. ‘Election campaign begins on January 1’...

  2. ‘I will not accept Delia as Opposition...

  3. New push for oil, gas exploration off Malta

  4. Will it be a Gozo route to Parliament...

  5. MPs close to Delia coy on co-option issues

  6. 'Are we creating an oligarchy of the...

  7. Limited access to Valletta tomorrow......

  8. Muscat's Trump card

  9. Leave proposals cost less than a wage...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed