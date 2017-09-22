Household income increased by 5.7% in just two years

The average household gross income stood at €31,655 in 2016, up 0.7% compared with a year earlier, and by 5.7% when compared with 2014.

According to figures released by the National Statistics Office, there was even more of an improvement in the disposable income, which went up from €24,730 in 2014 to €25,960 in 2015 and €26,247 last year,

This means it rose by 0.1% when 2016 is compared to 2015, and by 6.1% when 2016 is compared to 2014.