Homeless asylum seeker remanded in custody on theft charges

A homeless man has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to stealing merchandise from an eyewear store at the Malta International Airport.

Georgian-born Sasania Zaza, 45, from Abkhazia, was this afternoon charged theft after he was caught on CCTV making off with two pairs of spectacles from the shop located in the public area of the airport.

The man was arrested after he was identified from the footage where he was seen slipping the items into a bag, later retrieved from an area close by, the prosecution said in court.

The accused, who has a pending application for asylum, confessed that he had nowhere to live and would sleep “by the sea”.

Defence lawyer Noel Cutajar declared that although he had seen the incriminating footage, “in the circumstances” his client was pleading not guilty but was not requesting bail.

The court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, remanded the man in custody.

Inspector Louise Calleja prosecuted.Lawyer Noel Cutajar was defence counsel.