69,920 at risk-of-poverty in 2016, up 0.2 percentage points

Old Age benefits are helping tens of thousands to steer clear of poverty. Photo: Shutterstcok

The number of people at risk of poverty has risen again, by 0.2 percentage points, between 2015 and 2016, with 69,920 people now falling into this category.

The National Statistics Office today painted a grim picture, noting that this number represents 16.5% of the population but that this figure would go up to 23.8% if social benefits were taken out of the picture, and to 37.9|% if old-age benefits and other social transfers were excluded.

This last figure means that 160,957 persons would be considered as being at risk of poverty if they were to rely solely on their household income.

160,957 persons would be considered as being at risk of poverty if they were to rely solely on their household income

The amount of risk increased for those who are employed, retired or inactive, but decreased from 55.7% to 45.1% for the unemployed.

Analysed by age, almost half were aged between 18 and 64, with 27% being over 65 and the rest under 18.

The gap between the rich and the poor is also growing. The Gini Coefficient, which measures income inequality, rose by 0.4 percentage points to 28.5 per cent, with 0 being perfectly equal distribution of wealth, and 100 being total inequality.

Based on a household’s income without any form of benefits or social support, the Gini Coefficient would go up to 44.7 per cent.

The threshold income at which a person would be considered to be at risk of poverty was calculated at €8,143 for 2016, and to €14,657 for a household with two adults and one dependent child.